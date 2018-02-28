Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Suffers hamstring strain
Kidd-Gilchrist suffered a left hamstring strain Tuesday against the Bulls and will not return to the contest.
In his three appearances since the All-Star break, Kidd-Gilchrist is averaging 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in just over 23 minutes per game. Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls is the first game of a back-to-back set, which will put the forward's status in question Wednesday against the Celtics. For now, expect Jeremy Lamb to see an uptick in minutes with Kidd-Gilchrist sidelined.
