Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Swats career-high seven blocks in Saturday's win
Kidd-Gilchrist supplied seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 FT), seven blocks, three rebounds, and one assist in 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Heat.
Kidd-Gilchrist finished with a career high in blocks while seeing the fourth-most minutes on the team. Coach James Borrego has even used Kidd-Gilchrist some at center while reserve big men Frank Kaminsky and Bismack Biyombo have mostly been glued to the bench thus far this season. Expecting consistent offensive contributions from Kidd-Gilchrist is a recipe for disappointment, but he is clearly adapting well to his new role as sixth man.
