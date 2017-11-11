Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Tallies eight points in Friday return
Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) posted eight points (4-6 FG) and five rebounds across 27 minutes in Friday's 90-87 loss to the Celtics.
MKG made his return after a three-game absence and checked in third on the first unit in scoring against a tough Celtics defense. The 24-year-old hasn't had a chance to get into a rhythm as of yet in the new season, as he's missed a total of six contests. If he can remain in the lineup for an extended stretch, he's capable of providing decent returns in the areas of scoring, rebounding and field-goal percentage.
