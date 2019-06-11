Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Undergoes groin surgery

Kidd-Gilchrist underwent surgery Tuesday to address a strained groin, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The goal of the procedure, which took place in Philadelphia, was to put an end to the on-and-off groin issues Kidd-Gilchrist has experienced over the last few years. The Kentucky product is expected to make a full recovery and be back to 100 percent by the time training camp begins in the fall.