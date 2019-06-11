Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Undergoes groin surgery
Kidd-Gilchrist underwent surgery Tuesday to address a strained groin, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
The goal of the procedure, which took place in Philadelphia, was to put an end to the on-and-off groin issues Kidd-Gilchrist has experienced over the last few years. The Kentucky product is expected to make a full recovery and be back to 100 percent by the time training camp begins in the fall.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Available for finale•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Sunday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Very little impact in spot start•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Starting Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...