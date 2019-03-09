Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Unlikely to return
Kidd-Gilchrist is doubtful to return to Friday's game against Washington after being diagnosed with a left knee strain, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist took a hard fall early in the contest and went to the locker room immediately after. The former Badger, Frank Kaminsky, could be in store for more minutes if Kidd-Gilchrist is indeed held out for the remainder of the contest.
