Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Unlikely to return

Kidd-Gilchrist is doubtful to return to Friday's game against Washington after being diagnosed with a left knee strain, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Kidd-Gilchrist took a hard fall early in the contest and went to the locker room immediately after. The former Badger, Frank Kaminsky, could be in store for more minutes if Kidd-Gilchrist is indeed held out for the remainder of the contest.