Play

Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Upgraded to questionable Monday

Kidd-Gilchrist (calf) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's contest against Phoenix.

It previously appeared unlikely that Kidd-Gilchrist would be available Monday, as he was originally listed as doubtful. Kidd-Gilchrist has played in just two games this season so far, averaging 3.5 points over 9.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories