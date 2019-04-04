Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Very little impact in spot start

Kidd-Gilchrist had just five points, five rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 victory over New Orleans.

Kidd-Gilchrist replaced Marvin Williams (foot) in the starting lineup Wednesday but came away with very little in terms of production. He has been one of the more disappointing players this season and has basically fallen off the radar in all competitive formats. There is no word on when Williams might return but even as a starter, Kidd-Gilchrist appears to be a non-factor.

