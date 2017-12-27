Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will 'attempt' to play Wednesday

Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) went through morning shootaround and will "attempt" to play during Wednesday's contest against the Celtics.

The Hornets' phrasing implies Kidd-Gilchrist is still dealing with some effects of his illness, which could end up limiting him after he takes the floor, making him a risky DFS play. If that ends up being the case, Jeremy Lamb would probably see extra run.