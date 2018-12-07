Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will come off bench
Kidd-Gilchrist will come off the bench Friday against the Nuggets.
With Marvin Williams (shoulder) back in the starting five after a one-game absence, Kidd-Gilchrist will head back to his usual bench role. He's averaging a career-low 20.3 minutes.
