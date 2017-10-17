Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will miss Wednesday's opener
Kidd-Gilchrist (personal), as expected, will not play during the team's season opener Wednesday against the Pistons, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
There's no official word on when he may return, so he should be considered day-to-day after Wednesday's affair, assuming we don't learn any more information by then. As a result of his absence, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon and Marvin Williams will likely all see significant run considering that Nicolas Batum (elbow) is also sidelined for an extended period.
