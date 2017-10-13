Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will not play Friday

Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Mavericks.

Kidd-Gilchrist will miss his third straight game as he continues to be away from the team to deal with a personal matter. There has been no word as to how long the forward will be away, but he is expected to be back for the start of the regular season on Wednesday. Until another update on his status is provided, he should be considered questionable for the season opener.