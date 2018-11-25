Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will not play Sunday
Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Kidd-Gilchrist will miss his sixth straight game as he continues to deal with a right ankle sprain. His absence should allow for Miles Bridges to continue to see more minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable Sunday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Won't play Friday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Doubtful for Wedesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Monday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Saturday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...