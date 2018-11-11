Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will not return Sunday
Kidd-Gilchrist suffered a sprained right ankle in Sunday's game against the Pistons and will not return.
Kidd-Gilchrist suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game. It's uncertain how serious the injury is. His next opportunity to play is Tuesday against Cleveland, and he should be considered questionable for that game.
