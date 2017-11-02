Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will play Friday vs. Spurs
Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist had to leave Wednesday's game against the Bucks early because of an illness, limiting him to a total of seven minutes. However, he's expected to make a full recovery ahead of Friday's contest and should take on his usual role in the starting lineup. The Hornets also recently indicated that Kidd-Gilchrist is no longer on a minutes restriction, so look for him to take on a full starter's workload.
