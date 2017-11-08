Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will rejoin team Wednesday
Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) will rejoin the Hornets on Wednesday in Boston, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist has been away from the team over the past three days following the passing of his grandmother. Though he's rejoined the team, there's still no official word as to if he'll play Friday against the Celtics. Look for more updates as the game approaches.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will remain out Tuesday vs. Knicks•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Remains out Sunday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Won't play Friday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will play Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: No longer on minutes restriction•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...