Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will rejoin team Wednesday

Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) will rejoin the Hornets on Wednesday in Boston, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Kidd-Gilchrist has been away from the team over the past three days following the passing of his grandmother. Though he's rejoined the team, there's still no official word as to if he'll play Friday against the Celtics. Look for more updates as the game approaches.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories