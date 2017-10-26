Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will remain on minutes restriction
Kidd-Gilchrist will be on a minutes restriction again for Friday's game against the Rockets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist ended up playing just 11 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hornets, but that was likely lower than coach Steve Clifford originally expected due to the blowout nature of the contest. Regardless, don't expect Kidd-Gilchrist's minutes to exceed 20 with the wing remaining on a restriction, which could open up more minutes for both Dwayne Bacon and Malik Monk off the bench.
