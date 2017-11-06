Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will remain out Tuesday vs. Knicks
Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist continues to tend to a personal matter, with Tuesday marking his third straight absence. The Hornets have yet to provide any sort of timetable for a return, but his next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Celtics. With Kidd-Gilchrist out, Dwayne Bacon should pick up his third start in a row. Over the last two, Bacon has averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 29.0 minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Remains out Sunday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Won't play Friday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will play Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: No longer on minutes restriction•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will remain on minutes restriction•
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...