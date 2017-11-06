Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will remain out Tuesday vs. Knicks

Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Kidd-Gilchrist continues to tend to a personal matter, with Tuesday marking his third straight absence. The Hornets have yet to provide any sort of timetable for a return, but his next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Celtics. With Kidd-Gilchrist out, Dwayne Bacon should pick up his third start in a row. Over the last two, Bacon has averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 29.0 minutes.