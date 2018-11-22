Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Won't play Friday

The Hornets have ruled Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) out for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Kidd-Gilchrist's ongoing absence should continue to afford youngsters Miles Bridges and Dwayne Bacon regular run with the second unit. There doesn't appear to be a clear timeline for the forward's return to action, with Friday's contest represents his fifth consecutive absence.

