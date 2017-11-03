Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Won't play Friday

Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) will not be available Friday against the Spurs.

The reason for the absence is unknown at this time, but Kidd-Gilchrist is away from the team Friday and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game until further notice. Expect Marvin Williams, Frank Kaminsky and even Johnny O'Bryant to pick up some increased minutes in his stead.

