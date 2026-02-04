The Hornets acquired Conley and guard Coby White from the Bulls on Wednesday in exchange for guard Collin Sexton, forward Ousmane Dieng, a 2029 second-round pick and two 2031 second-round draft picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Conley has now been moved for the second time in as many days after Minnesota flipped him to Chicago on Tuesday. For the time being, Conley will likely slot in as the third- or fourth-string point guard in Charlotte, but the possibility exists that the Hornets could waive him in the aftermath of Thursday's trade deadline.