Charlotte traded Conley and Coby White to Charlotte for Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng and three second-round picks on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

This is the second trade for Conley in two days after Minnesota flipped him to Chicago on Tuesday. Conley will likely slot in as the third- or fourth-string point guard in Charlotte, depending on what other moves the franchise makes, so there's no reason for most fantasy managers to look his way yet. Conley can be considered questionable to make his debut Thursday against the Rockets.