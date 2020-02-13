Bridges posted 20 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Bridges was able to make an impact on both sides of the ball, racking up at least 20 points, one steal and one block for the third time this season. Wednesday also marked the eighth straight contest in which Bridges has attempted double-digit shots -- a stretch in which he's averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 34.4 minutes.