Bridges recorded 19 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes during the Hornets' 131-116 loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

Thanks to his work at the charity stripe, Bridges finished Saturday's game as the Hornets' third-leading scorer behind Kon Knueppel (26) and the returning Brandon Miller (21). The Hornets have a lot of mouths to feed on offense between Bridges, Knueppel, Miller and LaMelo Ball, so Bridges' usage on offense will be worth monitoring over the next several games. Bridges is averaging 22.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 34.9 minutes per game this season while shooting 42.2 percent from the field.