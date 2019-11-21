Hornets' Miles Bridges: Adequate production in loss
Bridges compiled 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 loss to Brooklyn.
Bridges was good enough in Wednesday's loss given the overall result. The biggest takeaways were the fact he managed three combined defensive stats and played 33 minutes. His playing time had been trending down whilst the lack of steals has been an ongoing issue. The Hornets are likely to change their rotations on a regular basis which does add an element of risk to having Bridges on your fantasy roster. With that being said, there is enough upside to justify having him in most 12-team leagues.
