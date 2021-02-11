Bridges registered 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Bridges was one of four Hornets that scored 15 or more points, though he managed to accomplish that feat coming off the bench while also leading Charlotte in rebounds. This was his third straight double-double, and the versatile two-way forward continues to prove his worth even if he's been confined to a bench role this season due to the presence of Gordon Hayward in the starting lineup.