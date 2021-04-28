Bridges scored 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 41 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Bucks.

Bridges topped 40 minutes for the second time this season and produced an excellent well-rounded line. He shot well from the floor to score at least 20 points for the third consecutive contest. On top of the scoring, Bridges continued to work the boards to record his third double-double in his last five games. Bridges has already taken a big step forward in his scoring efficiency this season, and he is posting career-high marks in assists and rebounds. His recent run also leaves the impression that he is prepared to close the season strong.