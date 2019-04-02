Bridges managed just five rebounds in 26 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to the Jazz.

Bridges missed all five of his field-goal attempts, ending the game with just five rebounds Monday. He was terrible over the course of the back-to-back and certainly let down a number of owners who had streamed him in. Despite his pathetic output, Bridges maintained decent playing time and should certainly be better when the Hornets travel to New Orleans on Wednesday.