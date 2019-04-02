Hornets' Miles Bridges: Another dud Monday
Bridges managed just five rebounds in 26 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to the Jazz.
Bridges missed all five of his field-goal attempts, ending the game with just five rebounds Monday. He was terrible over the course of the back-to-back and certainly let down a number of owners who had streamed him in. Despite his pathetic output, Bridges maintained decent playing time and should certainly be better when the Hornets travel to New Orleans on Wednesday.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Disappointing performance Sunday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Another strong effort in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Career night in win over Celtics•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Rare double-double in win•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Improved performance Saturday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Late addition to starting five•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...