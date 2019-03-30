Hornets' Miles Bridges: Another string effort in loss
Bridges had 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 129-115 loss to the Lakers.
Bridges scored in double-digits for the fifth straight game, continuing what has been an impressive run of form. He has played in excess of 30 minutes in all five games while putting up consistent numbers across the board. This was a tough loss for the Hornets who had a chance to move into the top eight. They now occupy the tenth seed and sit two games behind the eighth-seeded Heat. No matter their fortunes moving forward, Bridges appears as though he is going to be a player to roster in most formats for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Career night in win over Celtics•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Rare double-double in win•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Improved performance Saturday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Late addition to starting five•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Flirts with double-double Monday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Surprisingly effective off bench•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.