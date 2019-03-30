Bridges had 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 129-115 loss to the Lakers.

Bridges scored in double-digits for the fifth straight game, continuing what has been an impressive run of form. He has played in excess of 30 minutes in all five games while putting up consistent numbers across the board. This was a tough loss for the Hornets who had a chance to move into the top eight. They now occupy the tenth seed and sit two games behind the eighth-seeded Heat. No matter their fortunes moving forward, Bridges appears as though he is going to be a player to roster in most formats for the remainder of the season.