Bridges was arrested Wednesday for felony domestic violence, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports. The Hornets released a statement noting that the organization is aware of the situation and is gathering additional information.

Given the seriousness of the situation, it's possible that Bridges -- a restricted free agent -- could miss time next season. Even if he doesn't have to sit out due to legal ramifications, the league office could issue a suspension. Either way, the arrest could significantly impact teams' level of interest in Bridges in free agency.