Bridges posted 26 points (10-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 victory over the Hawks.

Bridges finally turned things around, scoring at least 25 points for the first time in his past 12 games. Although the peripheral numbers continue to be somewhat underwhelming, it was good to see him figure things out on the offensive end of the court. In seven appearances over the past two weeks, Bridges has averaged 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes per game.