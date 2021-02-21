Bridges will come off the bench Saturday against the Warriors.

Bridges got the nod as a starter on Valentine's Day with Gordon Hayward sidelined due to a back injury. However, with Hayward and P.J. Washington both healthy and back in the starting five, Bridges will come off the bench. In Bridges' past five appearances off the pine, he has averaged 11.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 27.2 minutes.