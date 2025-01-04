Bridges finished with 20 points (5-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 98-94 loss to Detroit.

Bridges did a little bit of everything for Charlotte in Friday's contest, leading all Hornets players in scoring and threes made while posting team-high-tying marks in rebounds, assists and steals over a team-high minute total. Bridges has posted at least nine rebounds in seven outings this season while recording his eighth game with 20 or more points.