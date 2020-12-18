Bridges posted 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes off the bench in Hornets' preseason victory over the Magic.

Although the newly signed Gordon Hayward is listed as day-to-day (broken finger), he is expected to miss a couple weeks which will mean extended playing time for Bridges. Despite coming off the bench, Bridges played only one less minute than starter Cody Martin. Through three preseason games thus far, he is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Hornets have one more tuneup game Saturday before getting the regular season underway Wednesday at Cleveland.