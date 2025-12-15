Bridges logged 20 points (7-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 119-111 overtime win over the Cavaliers.

The double-double was the third of the season for Bridges, and his first since Nov. 7. The 27-year-old forward has scored at least 20 points in three straight games and 11 of the last 17, averaging 21.7 points, 5.9 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.2 combined steals and blocks over that latter stretch.