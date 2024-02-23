Bridges accumulated 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds and four assists across 40 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 win over the Jazz.

The 25-year-old forward led all scorers on the night, recording his second double-double in the last three games and 11th of the season. Bridges has been locked in since early in February, draining multiple threes in six of the last seven games and averaging 26.4 points, 6.9 boards, 4.9 assists, 3.3 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor and 48.9 percent from long distance.