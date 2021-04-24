Bridges scored 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

The double-double was his 10th of the season, doubling his total from his first two NBA campaigns combined. Bridges is looking comfortable in the starting five, averaging 20.8 points, 7.9 boards, 3.4 threes, 2.6 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals over the last nine games, and it could be tough to bump him back to the bench even when Gordon Hayward (foot) gets healthy.