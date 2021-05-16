Bridges finished with 17 points (6-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four blocks in 40 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Wizards.

Bridges, playing in just his second game back, played a team-high 40 minutes as they fell to the Wizards. The loss relegates the Hornets to the 10th seed in the East and they will now face the Pacers in what is a must-win scenario. Based on what we have seen from Bridges over the past month, his performance will be key to the team advancing beyond Tuesday.