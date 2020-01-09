Bridges scored 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt) while adding nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 overtime loss to the Raptors.

The six three-pointers were a career high for the second-year forward, who delivered his best scoring effort since he dropped 31 on the Wizards in late November. Bridges is averaging 13.6 points, 7.6 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.6 threes over the last eight games, numbers which would put him on the fringes of fantasy relevance even in shallower formats if he can keep it up.