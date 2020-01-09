Hornets' Miles Bridges: Career-best night from beyond arc
Bridges scored 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt) while adding nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 overtime loss to the Raptors.
The six three-pointers were a career high for the second-year forward, who delivered his best scoring effort since he dropped 31 on the Wizards in late November. Bridges is averaging 13.6 points, 7.6 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.6 threes over the last eight games, numbers which would put him on the fringes of fantasy relevance even in shallower formats if he can keep it up.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 18 in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Hops on double-double train•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 15 to go with full line•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: One rebound shy of double-double•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Explodes for 20 points•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...