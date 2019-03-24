Bridges scored a career-high 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 win over the Celtics.

The rookie has been an erratic scorer since moving into the starting lineup -- he'd scored in double digits in only five of 14 starts coming into Saturday -- but Bridges has been making an impact on defense, recording multiple steals in four of the last five games. The 12th overall pick in 2018 could develop into a versatile multi-category producer in time, but for now Bridges is a very risky fantasy option.