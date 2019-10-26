Hornets' Miles Bridges: Collects 17 points in thumping loss
Bridges produced 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 121-99 loss to the Timberwolves.
Bridges put up a nice scoring game Friday, ending with 17 points including three triples. The Hornets are likely to have different guys stepping up on a nightly basis, however, Bridges appears locked into a sizeable role no matter his production. He should be able to flirt with top-80 numbers as soon as he settles into his new role.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Collects pair of steals and blocks•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Well-balanced stat line in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Double-double in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Likely to start at power forward•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 23 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Participating in summer league•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.