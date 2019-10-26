Bridges produced 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 121-99 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bridges put up a nice scoring game Friday, ending with 17 points including three triples. The Hornets are likely to have different guys stepping up on a nightly basis, however, Bridges appears locked into a sizeable role no matter his production. He should be able to flirt with top-80 numbers as soon as he settles into his new role.