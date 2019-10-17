Bridges provided nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Pistons.

Bridges was inefficient offensively but made his impact on the defensive end. His versatility and willingness to get after it on that end bodes well for his ability to earn a bunch of minutes this season, and Bridges will look to put together a respectable sophomore campaign after struggling pretty badly as a rookie.