Bridges contributed 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Sunday's 105-101 loss to the Hawks.

Bridges and Jalen McDaniels have experienced solid boosts in production amidst Gordon Hayward's (foot) absence, and based on Hayward's progress, this trend should continue throughout April. Bridges saw a slight uptick after McDaniels was forced off the floor for a portion of Sunday's game, but you should expect both players to excel as the Hornets muddle through a host of injuries.