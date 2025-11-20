Hornets' Miles Bridges: Continues to score in bunches
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bridges provided 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 127-118 loss to the Pacers.
Bridges produced very well in what is becoming a standout season for the 27-year-old from Michigan State. He's averaging a career-high 22.1 points per game, boosted by a 25-point effort against Indiana. Bridges has reached the 20-point threshold in all but one of Charlotte's last six outings. His constant presence in the starting lineup is a runway for these kind of performances to continue.
