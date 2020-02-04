Hornets' Miles Bridges: Continues upward trend
Bridges finished with 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes Monday in the Hornets' 112-100 loss to the Magic.
Bridges shifted from small forward to power forward while PJ Washington (ankle) was sidelined, turning in a well-rounded stat line along the way, with the exception of his poor shooting from the field. The 21-year-old hasn't quite made the leap in his sophomore season that his draft-day investors might have anticipated, but Bridges has been trending up of late with averages of 19.8 points, 6.0 boards, 2.8 triples, 1.8 assists, 1.0 block and 0.8 steals over his last four outings.
