Bridges delivered 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 38 minutes in Sunday's win over Portland.

Bridges failed to crack the 20-point mark just for the second time in his last six games, but he supplied that with a strong effort in other categories. The 2018 first-round pick is averaging 22.3 points per game during that six-game stretch and has embraced being the team's second-best scorer behind Terry Rozier while LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Gordon Hayward (foot) are still sidelined. This means Bridges will experience an uptick in his upside, at least on a short-term picture.