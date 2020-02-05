Hornets' Miles Bridges: Corrals career-high 15 boards
Bridges contributed 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 15 rebounds, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 125-110 loss to the Rockets.
Bridges finished with a career high in rebounding while posting his fourth double-double through 51 appearances this season. Three of those double-doubles have taken place across the last 16 games, as Bridges has raised his level of play of late. Bridges has scored at least 20 in three of the last four games as well, and the 21-year-old sophomore seems to be hitting his stride.
