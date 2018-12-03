With Marvin Williams (shoulder) out at least a week, Bridges could be in position for increased minutes.

Williams exited Sunday's game against the Pelicans in the second quarter with a sprained shoulder, and the Hornets have since stated that they'll re-evaluate the veteran in a week, meaning he'll miss at least the next three games. It was Bridges who started the second half in Williams' place Sunday, and he finished with a career-best 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3PT) to go with eight rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes of action. Coach James Borrego is yet to announce who will replace Williams in the starting five, but Bridges will certainly be among the candidates, and even if he doesn't start, he'll be set for a larger role off the bench. Charlotte is off Monday and Tuesday before playing three games in five nights.