The State of North Carolina dropped three criminal charges of a domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property against Bridges on Tuesday due to a "lack of sufficient evidence", Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

These criminal charges relate to an incident Oct. 6, when Bridges is alleged to have thrown billiard balls at his former girlfriend's vehicle while their two children were inside, causing damage to the windshield and leaving dents in the car. Bridges previously served the final 10 games of a 30-game suspension to start the 2023-24 season after sitting out all of 2022-23 due to a felony domestic violence charge stemming from a June 2022 arrest.