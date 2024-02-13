The State of North Carolina dropped three criminal charges of a domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property against Bridges on Tuesday due to a "lack of sufficient evidence", Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
These criminal charges relate to an incident Oct. 6, when Bridges is alleged to have thrown billiard balls at his former girlfriend's vehicle while their two children were inside, causing damage to the windshield and leaving dents in the car. Bridges previously served the final 10 games of a 30-game suspension to start the 2023-24 season after sitting out all of 2022-23 due to a felony domestic violence charge stemming from a June 2022 arrest.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Posts 11th double-double of season•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Establishes new career-high mark•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Erupts for career-high 41•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Hits for 19 in Sunday's loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Huge double-double against Bulls•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Officially cleared to play•