Bridges notched 19 points (9-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to the Heat.

Bridges had a well-rounded showing while finishing second on the team in assists and steals to go along with a handful or rebounds and ending one point short of the 20-point mark. Bridges has posted at least 15 points, five rebounds and two steals in three of his last four outings.